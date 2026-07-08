Musician turns heartbreak into an anthem of freedom

South African singer, songwriter, performer and model Refilwe ‘Rēfilwe’ Maitisa (28) is embracing the lighter side of heartbreak with the release of her second single, Done.

The Johannesburg-born artist, who graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts and also trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, said she chose liberation over heartache.

Instead of dwelling on heartbreak, she released a song that transforms the end of a toxic relationship into a celebration of freedom.

“The song is called Done because it represents the end of something. I was inspired by the fact that the end of a bad relationship can be the beginning of something beautiful. You can experience heartbreak in so many different ways, be it romance, friendship or a situation,” she said.

While breakup songs often focus on loss and regret, Rēfilwe deliberately takes a different approach, pairing energetic production with lyrics about walking away and starting over.

Courage to move forward

“So, I wanted to create a song that reassures people and gives them courage to move forward. Just because something hurts when it ends, it doesn’t mean that moving on was the wrong decision. You can let go, find peace and start again.”

According to Rēfilwe, the single was written and recorded with producer Mojalefa ‘Mjakes’ Thebe.

The afro-pop and amapiano infused song was released during Youth Month to deliver a message of resilience and renewal.

“The song encourages young people to find strength after difficult experiences, whether in relationships, friendships or other chapters of life.”

Although Rēfilwe has built an impressive career across music, theatre, fashion and acting, Done places the spotlight firmly on her music. She has performed in the award-winning musical Humanity’s Child, which debuted at the New York Theatre Festival before moving Off-Broadway. She also recently walked the runway for celebrated South African designer David Tlale.

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