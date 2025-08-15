‘Muvhango’ actors open up on how end of drama series will impact their lives

Actors, viewers, and the production team have all been impacted equally by the end of an era for the SABC2 drama series Muvhango after 28 successful years.

Viewers watched the final Muvhango episode on Monday, followed by a rerun of Giyani: Land of Blood.

During its final run, Muvhango, which was created by Duma Ndlovu, averaged 4 million viewers per day on weekdays. The first episode was aired on April 7, 1997.

Maumela Mahuwa, who played the role of the chief’s wife, Suzan Mukwevho, in the series, said in an interview with SABC2’s regional programme Zwa Maramani that it was a very sad day when the cast was told that the series would no longer be broadcast.

“The decision to end the Muvhango drama series signifies not only the conclusion of a show but also the loss of jobs for many actors, most of whom are the breadwinners in their families,” said Mahuwa.

“When we received the news about the show’s end, it felt like a surreal dream until that fateful day.”

Mahuwa joined the series in 2003, initially taking on what she described as a supporting role for a music act.

“But my chapter was slowly developed into a big role,” said Mahuwa, who is a musician and a pastor.

End of the show is heartbreaking

The main character, played by Gabriela Tamudzani as Chief Azwindini Mukwevho, felt the same way Mahuwa did.

“It is indeed heartbreaking to have witnessed the end of an era for Muvhango. The series was more than just entertainment; it provided numerous opportunities for many people, particularly those from the rural Venda areas,” Tamudzani told Zwa Maramani.

“On a positive note, though, the series has given dignity to the Venda-speaking people, and today they can proudly stand out with pride about their language.”

Diphete Bopape, a language specialist and former member of the Limpopo provincial language board committee, told Sunday World that Ndlovu, the executive producer of Muvhango, has done a fantastic job of showcasing the Venda language on the map.

“As much as the Muvhango drama series was mostly for Venda-speaking people, it goes without saying that Duma Ndlovu, through this show, has displayed a well-decorated Vhavenda culture and customs publicly with pride and honour,” said Bopape.

“Although the show has reached its cul-de-sac, we must appreciate his good work that has portrayed well one of our country’s cultures, as Muvhango was watched across the country by different ethnic groups.”

Mission complete for Duma Ndlovu

Echoing Bopape’s statement was Dr James Matoane, a former primary school principal who boasts of a PhD in public affairs.

“The 28 years of Muvhango’s existence on our humbled screens has made a huge impact as far as how the Tshivenda language was perceived by many,” said Matoane.

“It is not a secret that Tshivenda was a marginalised language back in the years, but the introduction of Muvhango changed how people regarded the Venda-speaking people.

“The show has brought pride and dignity among the Vhavenda people, and I for one, as a Pedi-speaking person with strong Venda roots from my grandfather’s side, can attest to that change that came with the show.

“It’s a pity the show had to be taken off-air, but I think it is a mission complete for Duma Ndlovu after all these years of Muvhango’s existence, and after all, we know that nothing lasts forever.”

He urged the Limpopo government to fast-track the construction of the provincial theatre in Polokwane so that it can provide the much-needed platform to create arts and crafts among the aspiring young people in the province.

