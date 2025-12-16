Mzansi Magic mourns death of ‘Ngicel’ iVisa’ presenter DJ Warras

Mzansi Magic has paid tribute to the late Warrick Stock, affectionately known as DJ Warras, describing his death as a devastating loss to South Africa’s entertainment industry and the broader M-Net family.

The DJ and nightlife personality was shot and killed at the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s CBD on Tuesday, December 16.

The celebrated broadcaster, producer and on-air personality was a familiar and beloved face on Mzansi Magic, where he most recently served as the host of the reality series Ngicel’ iVisa.

Known for his warmth, sharp wit and emotional intelligence, DJ Warras had a rare gift for navigating complex human stories with empathy and authenticity, qualities that made him a natural fit for the show and endeared him to viewers across the country.

Beyond Mzansi Magic, DJ Warras played a formative role on Channel O (DStv channel 320), where his contribution helped shape and elevate Mzansi’s urban music culture. His energetic on-screen presence, deep love for music and ability to connect with audiences cemented his status as a respected tastemaker and storyteller in local entertainment.

Mzansi Magic described him as a “vibrant and irreplaceable member” of the channel’s family, whose legacy stretches far beyond the programmes he hosted.

Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net Shirley Adonisi said DJ Warras’ impact would be felt for many years to come.

“DJ Warras was more than just the face of a reality series. He was a gifted storyteller, a passionate music lover and a warm soul who brought joy and energy to every moment on screen,” said Adonisi.

“His dedication to creativity left an indelible mark on our channels. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his friends, family and all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

Tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues, artists and fans, many remembering him as a generous mentor, a consummate professional and a broadcaster who truly understood the pulse of South African youth culture.

Mzansi Magic confirmed it would honour DJ Warras’ memory on its platforms in the coming days, as viewers and industry peers alike reflect on the life of a man whose voice, presence, and passion helped define a generation of local television and music.

