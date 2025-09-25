Mzansi Magic pushes boundaries with new reality show ‘Ngicel’iVisa’

Mzansi Magic is about to turn up the heat with its latest reality TV offering, and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

On October 7 at 8pm, viewers will be introduced to Ngicel’iVisa, a bold new show that promises drama, heartbreak, and jaw-dropping revelations.

For those who don’t know, “i-visa” is township slang for asking permission to “step out” of a relationship temporarily.

And that’s exactly what the show is about: couples giving each other a once-in-a-lifetime pass to explore unfinished business with an ex or a long-time crush.

Why would anyone agree to that? Reasons vary. For some, it’s about being sure before saying “yes” to a marriage proposal.

For others, it’s about moving in together but needing to test whether old feelings are truly dead. Whatever the reason, one thing is certain, it’s a rollercoaster of emotions.

The concept is as daring as it sounds. The partner requesting the “visa” spends one night away with their ex or crush.

The big question? What happens when they return? Do they go back to their current relationship stronger, or is it game over?

Club DJ to host new show

Fronting the drama is none other than seasoned broadcaster and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras.

His no-nonsense presence will guide couples and viewers through tough conversations and even tougher decisions.

With each 24-minute episode packed with tension, raw truths, and relationship-defining moments, Ngicel’iVisa is not just entertainment; it’s reality TV at its most daring.

Expect confessions, confrontations, and choices that could make or break love stories.

Mzansi Magic has never shied away from pushing the envelope, and with Ngicel’iVisa, it is taking viewers right to the edge of trust, temptation, and truth.

Mzansi’s favourite dating show, Date My Family, is also coming back for its 13th season starting on October 12 at 6pm.

This acclaimed and proudly Mzansi show flips the script by letting singles meet the families of potential partners before meeting the partner.

