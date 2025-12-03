Mzansi Magic renews hit telenovela ‘Inimba’ for season two

Mzansi Magic has officially renewed its breakout telenovela Inimba for a second season, following an exceptional debut year that has seen the show dominate ratings, social media conversations, and awards circuits throughout 2025.

Since its April premiere, Inimba has emerged as one of the country’s most talked-about productions, consistently trending weekly as viewers scrutinise its intricate plot.

The fan frenzy helped the show secure an impressive 90-episode extension in its first season, an achievement rarely seen in the genre.

The show’s success was further cemented at the 2025 National Film and Television Awards (NFTA), where lead actress Zenande Mfenyana walked away with the Best Actress in a Television Drama award for her gripping portrayal of Thumeka.

The strength of Inimba lies in its formidable cast, which includes Lunathi Mampofu as the fierce Zoleka Bikitsha and Sisanda Hewana as the unshakeable Hlathi Mabandla, a character now famous for the viral line, KukwaMabandla apha (this is Mabandla’s home).

They star alongside Loyiso MacDonald (Lazarus), Ayakha Ntunjwa (Qhawe), Siyabonga Shibe (Sydney), and a host of other talented actors who have kept audiences glued to their screens every evening.

Tradition and family dynamics

Shirley Adonisi, the director of M-Net’s local entertainment channels, found the renewal to be an easy decision.

“Inimba has taken the 9pm slot by storm. It’s a story that resonates deeply with our viewers because of the way it explores ambition, tradition, and the messy beauty of family dynamics,” said Adonisi.

“The overwhelming response proves just how connected audiences are to this world, and we’re thrilled to give them more.”

Season 1 delivered moment after moment, from Zoleka’s jaw-dropping return after two decades to the heated family showdowns, the adored “LaZo” love story between Zoleka and Lazarus, and the one-hour wedding special that trended for days.

Helmed by award-winning screenwriter and executive producer Siphosethu Tshapu of The Milton Empire, with supervision by Izwi Multimedia, Inimba is gearing up for an even bigger season two.

Viewers can expect higher stakes, unexpected twists and turns, and the arrival of new faces set to shake the storyline in 2026.

