Mzansi showers Ndavi with praise after Miss Universe elimination

Despite being eliminated in the top 16 of the Miss Universe competition, Mzansi has embraced its reigning beauty queen, Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri.

The 23-year-old beauty from Tzaneen in Limpopo represented the country in the 71st edition of the Miss Universe in New Orleans at the weekend.

Former Miss SA and Miss Universe Zozibinzi Tunzi streamed the show live on her Instagram and affirmed Nokeri.

“Congratulations to our girl Ndavi, she made it in the top 16. We are all so proud, we knew that she could do it. She is such an incredible woman inside out, and I am so glad that the whole universe got to see that,” Tunzi said.

Tunzi offered to take Nokeri out for dinner when she comes back home.

Werner Wessels, the guru behind the Miss SA pageant, said he is proud of Nokeri and stated that she will always be his Miss Universe.

“I am so proud of what you achieved and how you cemented yourself and our beloved SA on this international stage. You truly are incredible and I love you dearly,” he wrote on his Instagram.

