Naledi Matshitse shatters braai gender myths

Naledi Matshitse, winner of Ultimate Braai Master Season 8, is redefining braai culture, asserting it’s not a men’s-only task but a skill rooted in culinary knowledge.

“Braai has nothing to do with gender,” Matshitse said. “It’s about understanding food, meal timing, fire management, and meat cuts.”

The self-proclaimed foodie from Bona-Bona, North West, Matshitse grew up immersed in food preparation.

“Braai was never new to me, we grew up setting fires to prepare meals so I knew I would fit in the competition,” she explained.

Whip up a fairer braai meal

“Women are braai masters too. We’re often in the kitchen, knowing what to cook, the fire’s pressure, and cooking times.”

Her expertise led her to victory in Season 8, leading her and her partner to season nine, airing Sundays at 5 pm on eTV.

She said the most difficult challenge for her was preparing lamb in a short space of time.

“The most difficult challenge for me was definitely the lamb. They kept challenging us with time constraints, giving us just three hours and thirty minutes to prepare a lamb dish. Everyone knows lamb can’t cook properly in that short a time, it’s a slow-cook meat that demands patience.

“But the viewers can expect fireworks, laughter, and pressure this season,” Matshitse teased.

“It’s a competition, but we had fun.”

The new season features past winners battling it out, promising creative dishes and bold flavours.

Chef Benny Masekwameng who is the judge on the show, highlighted the grueling Hell Day, where contestants face relentless challenges for 10 hours, producing up to 30 dishes.

“With women like Matshitse leading the charge, braai culture is evolving, proving skill trumps stereotypes. It’s what Ultimate Braai Master is about,” he said.

According to Masekwameng the show’s role is in uniting families through food.

Meanwhile, Keval Ramesh from Windhoek, a beverage partner, noted that braai and quality drinks are a South African tradition.

