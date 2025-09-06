Ndebele artist Gogo Esther Mahlangu honoured for preserving culture

World renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu recently received an honour for her contribution to preserving the Ndebele culture and tradition through her art.

The Nyatee Foundation recently hosted a gala dinner honouring trailblazing women who have shaped society. And Gogo Esther Mahlangu was one of them.

Hosted by comedian Celeste Ntuli, alongside Nombuso Mahlangu, the dinner was a treat to close off Women’s Month and enter spring at the prestigious Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg.

Professional game changer

Fine artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was one of the women honoured as a South African cultural, social, and professional game changer.

“She has grown a little older now,” Mahlangu’s daughter Betty Moyane told Sunday World.

“She takes time to understand. But she appreciates the honour and still being recognised for her hard work and efforts.”

She was praised for her extraordinary contribution to preserving and promoting Ndebele art on the global stage.

Mahlangu was the first woman to paint a BMW car art and exhibited in New York, Paris, and Washington.

She founded an art school in her Mpumalanga village, teaching Ndebele painting and beadwork.

Dr Mahlangu is known for revolutionising the way Ndebele art was perceived.

This she did by translating traditional wall murals onto modern platforms like cars and canvas and ceramics.

String of honours for her work

Among many achievements, Unisa awarded her an honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Mathematics.

Nyatee Foundation chairman Dumisani Nyathi said honouring Mahlangu while she is still alive was important.

“We need our people to see their contribution and not wait for when they are gone,” he said.

The event also featured three engaging panel discussions that explored various themes. It explored themes of leadership, relationships, wellness, and women’s empowerment.

These discussions briefly covered mental wellness, generational wealth creation, and the art of building valuable stakeholder relationships.

The discussion brought together influential voices and thought leaders. These included former South African soccer star Brian Baloyi.

Among the distinguished guests was also Prince Nhlanganiso Zulu from the Zulu Royal Family.

