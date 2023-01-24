Never mind loadshedding … new pop-up channel offers a solution

Loadshedding, which is fast becoming a norm, has left many viewers scratching their heads and battling to keep up with their favourite TV shows.

However, the nightmare seems to be over following the launch of Power-Up!, a new channel on Openview which was launched on Monday to offer non-stop entertainment.

The pop-up channel will dish out favourite local drama series for 18 hours everyday, ensuring that no one gets left behind even during the higher stages of rolling blackouts.

Power-UP!, channel 114 on Openview, will repeat all the e.tv hit prime-time shows including Durban Gen, House of Zwide, Scandal!, and Imbewu: The Seed from Monday to Friday. The shows will run with two-hour loops.

The channel is available from 6am until midnight every day with the e.tv adult drama, The Black Door, repeating on weekends from 11pm.

Power-UP! will also showcase Afrikaans telenovelas with omnibus repeats of all the best-loved Afrikaans dramas on weekends. #DisComplicated, Daai Crazy Somer, Die Vertroueling and more will all be available on the pop-up channel.

