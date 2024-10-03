New Cufa Cup offers Chiefs chance to end trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs will get an opportunity to end a decade-long famine of trophies when they play at the newly launched Cultural Urban Festival Africa (Cufa) Cup 2024.

The Phefeni Glamour Boys will lock horns with the Marumo Gallants in what is billed to be a major sporting highlight for the Free State cultural event.

The thrilling match will be broadcast live on TV.

The soccer spectacle is one of the major events that will take place in Mangaung, the City of Roses, from October 3 to 13.

Amapiano stars DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small will give the festival revellers an opportunity to enjoy the music festival, which will also include an all-white music event featuring local stars such as Prince Kaybee, Oscar Mbo, Vusi Nova, and Zonke.

There will also be a Cufa Spin & Drift, which will see exhilarating spinning and drifting performances by professional drivers.

The Cufa Cultural Village will showcase a display of arts, crafts, Basotho culture expos, indigenous games, and a kiddies’ village over five days.

A night of laughter

Tumi Morake and David Kau will be in charge of the Comedy Showcase, which promises a night of laughter from top South African comedians.

The Mzansi Golden Economy strategy provides support for the festival from the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture.

The festival aims to enhance the role of arts and culture in promoting sustainable economic development.

Festival director Ben Moseme discussed the evolution of Cufa, explaining that its concept emerged from three challenging years.

He noted that the previous festival, Macufe, faced numerous bureaucratic challenges and was ultimately government-owned.

Cufa, however, introduces a more flexible approach to event management.

Moseme emphasised the importance of public participation while also highlighting the advantages of private sector decision-making in terms of resources and implementation.

With an eye on future growth, Moseme mentioned plans to expand the festival during Africa Month next year, potentially collaborating with other African countries.

Economic development

He expressed a commitment to local economic development in Bloemfontein, indicating that 40% of the festival’s programming will feature local talent.

Additionally, there will be a focus on women in tourism, recognising the need for comprehensive infrastructure, including accommodation and security services, to ensure the festival’s success.

He also pointed out the importance of equipping local businesses, such as car washes, to maximise their capacity during peak times, ensuring that the local economy benefits substantially from the influx of visitors.

Overall, Cufa aims to create a vibrant cultural experience while fostering economic growth and community involvement.

The festival will keep fans entertained with the Woman to Woman Music Concert, an exciting night of music and empowerment featuring top South African artists such as Zonke, Lira, Maleh, and DJ Zinhle.

