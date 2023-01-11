New TV show presents platform for maskandi legends to shine

The legends of maskandi are yet to be celebrated in a music show where each would narrate their journey in the Zulu traditional sound.

Maskandi is known as a Zulu folk music sub-genre used to tell stories of daily lives including hardships, joys, marriage and how the world evolves.

Yash’ingoma, presented by Ukhozi FM’s Khathide Ngobe and TV presenter Ntombi Ngcobo-Mzolo, will premiere on Mzansi Magic Music on January 15.

The 10-episode music show will see the two hosts inviting legends and newcomers to the show in effort to understand how the traditional sound has changed over the years.

The most-anticipated episode will be when Ngcobo gets to interview her father and award-winning musician Ihhashi Elimhlophe, real name Bheki Ngcobo. Some of the artists who will also feature in the show include Sminofu, Ifez’Emnyama and Muntuyeziwa.

Director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi, said the show presents an opportunity for the country to finally hear the stories of artists behind their favourite tracks and shine the light on Mzansi’s original genre.

“Yash’ingoma is an exciting new addition to our Mzansi Magic Music line-up for various reasons. Chief among them is that it shines a spotlight on a genre that’s much loved in the country, but has hardly been profiled in this manner,” said Adonisi.

“A programme like this goes beyond the music – it shows us the artists behind it and their rich, varied stories. We hope our viewers find it engaging and enlightening.”

Yash’ingoma will air on Mzansi Magic Music, DStv channel 321.

