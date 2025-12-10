Nkalakatha event postponed as organisers promise return in 2026

The highly anticipated Nkalakatha event has been officially postponed, leaving fans across the country disappointed as organisers cite unforeseen circumstances behind the sudden decision.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Nkalakatha Foundation confirmed that the event, which was scheduled to take place later this year, will no longer proceed and has been moved to a new date that will be announced in 2026.

“The Nkalakatha Foundation regrets to inform the public that the highly anticipated Nkalakatha Event has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances until further notice,” read the statement.

New date to be announced

While organisers did not provide specific reasons for the postponement, they assured supporters that the decision was taken in the best interest of preserving the quality and standard that the event has become known for.

“A new date will be announced in 2026. And we remain committed to delivering the exceptional experience our supporters and partners expect,” the foundation added.

Over the years, the Nkalakatha Event has grown into a major cultural and entertainment highlight. It draws thousands of music lovers, families and communities together in celebration of the late kwaito legend Mandoza and his timeless hit, Nkalakatha. Its postponement now leaves a noticeable gap in the year-end entertainment calendar.

Organisers extended their sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. They thanked supporters for their patience and unwavering loyalty.

Despite the setback, excitement around the Nkalakatha legacy continues to build up. Mandoza’s widow, Mpho Tshabalala, recently unveiled major plans to celebrate 25 years of Nkalakatha.

Le Coq Sportif collaboration

Speaking at the official reveal, Tshabalala announced a limited-edition fashion and music collaboration with sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif. This is the same brand that stood by Mandoza throughout his career.

“We’ve always had a relationship with Le Coq. They were with Mandoza from the beginning. And they’ve stayed with the family for nine years since his passing,” she said.

“This year, as Nkalakatha turns 25, I said I want to dream big. Not just a T-shirt, but a full collection inspired by the man, the message, and the movement.”

The exclusive Nkalakatha 25 Collection is set to drop on December 7, 2025. It will be in all Le Coq Sportif stores nationwide. Tshabalala confirmed that the range will be strictly limited and once sold out, it will not be restocked.

