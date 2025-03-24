Sweet Guluva was crowned the ultimate winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 on Sunday as the reality show finally came to an epic close. The live eviction show was a rollercoaster of emotions as fans witnessed the final curtain fall on a season that delivered it all: love, friendship, rivalry, and unforgettable moments. As the show reached its grand finale, Biggie\u2019s voice echoed through the house one last time, offering an emotional tribute to the resilience, growth, and camaraderie of the housemates. It was not just the game that kept us glued to our screens; it was the bonds formed under the most intense of circumstances, the triumphs and the failures, all woven together into a journey we will never forget. Before we got to the shining moment of the night, the crowning of the winner, there were heartfelt goodbyes. Jojo, the first housemate to be evicted, took her exit with pride. As the fourth runner-up of the season, Jojo was a force to be reckoned with, leaving behind a legacy of bold moves and two unforgettable head-of-house (HOH) wins. \u201cI did not win the R2-million, but I made it to the top five, and I am a two-time HOH winner,\u201d Jojo said. Her double HOH triumphs were not only a personal milestone but some of the most exciting moments of the season. Next came Nate, the second housemate to be evicted, who was all smiles, rocking a stunning dress, and an even more stunning personality. Her confidence and wit made her a fan favourite. When Smash Afrika asked if she loved the spotlight, she replied with a wink. \u201cThe spotlight loves me,\u201d she said. Eviction bittersweet for Nate Nate\u2019s charm and free-spirited nature brought a lightheartedness to the show, making her eviction bittersweet. The third eviction was a tough one. Nsuku, the last woman standing was sent packing. This was her first time on stage, and her excitement was palpable. With a wide grin, she shared her biggest highlights in the house: being true to herself and the cuddles with Muzi-TheMbuzi. "To be honest, I never had beef in the house. I just understood that there were clashes of personalities," Nsuku explained. Her graceful approach to conflict and her genuine love for the game made her a beloved housemate. The final showdown was nothing short of a spectacle. Sweet Guluva and Uyanda stood as the last two competitors, and the tension was thick in the air. Both were filled with gratitude for their journey and pride in how far they had come. But there could only be one winner, and in the end, Sweet Guluva was crowned the Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 champion. Fan favourite from the start Tears welled up in Sweet Guluva's eyes as he watched his journey video. Struggling to find the right words to express his overwhelming emotions, his gratitude and disbelief were palpable. Sweet Guluva's journey was not just about playing the game; it was about heart. His authenticity, determination, and moments of vulnerability made him a fan favourite from the start. The final words of the night echoed through the house like a call to the future. \u201cBased on the game, personality, and strength, I do not know who Sweet Guluva is, but I know who Uyanda is, so I am gunning for Uyanda,\u201d said Nsuku, reflecting the intensity of the competition. Both Sweet Guluva and Uyanda had fought fiercely, and their mutual respect for each other was evident in the closing moments of the show. But in the end, it was Sweet Guluva who captured the crown. His win was not just about strategy; it was about heart, about being real, and about growing alongside the other housemates. All housemates are winners His emotional reaction as the winner perfectly encapsulated the spirit of Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, a journey of highs and lows, triumphs and setbacks, but always moving forward. While Sweet Guluva takes home the R2-million prize, all the housemates are winners in their own right. The bonds they formed, the lessons they learnt, and the journey they shared will forever be etched in the hearts of fans. From Jojo\u2019s double HOH glory to Nsuku\u2019s calm demeanour and Nate\u2019s unshakeable confidence, each housemate brought something unique to the table. But it was Sweet Guluva\u2019s humility, authenticity, and growth that ultimately earned him the crown. Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 may have come to an end, but the memories will live on. And for Sweet Guluva, the real adventure is just beginning. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0