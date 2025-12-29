Nomalanga Shozi and Robot Boii to host ‘Last Dance Festival’ national NYE broadcast on SABC 1

A fresh wave of star power is set to energise the countdown to 2026 as popular media personality Nomalanga “The Flame” Shozi and amapiano star Robot Boii, real name Mzwakhe Mbuli, are confirmed as the charismatic hosts of the 16th annual Last Dance Music Festival.

This dynamic duo will helm the festivities from Pietermaritzburg’s Royal Showgrounds, guiding both a massive live audience and the nation through an electrifying New Year’s Eve spectacle broadcast live on SABC 1.

KZN’s flagship event

As they take the baton from previous hosts, their vibrant energy promises to elevate one of KwaZulu-Natal’s flagship celebrations, which boasts a heavyweight line-up featuring DJ Maphorisa, Big Zulu, Mafikizolo, and Dlala Thukzin, among many others.

With dynamic hosts Shozi and Robot Boii at the helm, this year’s event promises more than a monumental party. It is a significant economic and cultural highlight for the province, cementing its status as a unifying year-end force.

They are taking over from Siphesihle Vazi and Zanele Potelwa, who hosted the 2024 edition.

The festival will be broadcast live on SABC 1 from 9pm. This is set to give viewers across the country a front-row seat to one of KZN’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations.

According to Sipho Ndaba, gates will open at 3pm. This will allow festivalgoers access well ahead of the midnight countdown.

Milestone in event’s history

Festival organisers said the 2025 edition marks an important milestone in the event’s history.

“We are extremely excited to be hosting the 16th annual Last Dance Music Festival here in Pietermaritzburg. This event has grown over the years into a powerful platform. One that brings people together through music and celebration,” said Ndaba.

“We invite everyone to come out in their numbers and celebrate responsibly. And to be part of an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience.”

Beyond entertainment, the festival highlighted its broader social and economic impact on the city and surrounding areas.

“The Last Dance Music Festival plays an important role in boosting tourism, stimulating the local economy, and creating opportunities for both established and emerging artists.

“It is not just a concert. It is a celebration of our culture, our talent, and our city,” Ndaba added.

In a move aimed at promoting inclusivity, safety and community engagement, organisers have also announced a free family picnic at Alexandra Park. The venue is opposite the Oval Cricket Stadium, on Thursday, 1 January 2026.

