Nomalanga Shozi, Pamela Mtanga to host Miss South Africa 2025

Actress and media personality Nomalanga Shozi is heading to the Miss South Africa stage. Shozi has officially been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2025 grand finale, set for Saturday, October 25, at the dazzling SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Known for her fearless fashion, magnetic charm, and powerhouse personality, Shozi who is fondly called The Flame, is set to bring heat, humour, and high style to South Africa’s most glamorous night.

“This moment feels full circle,” she said.

Another feather in her cap

“I have always admired the women who stood on that stage, and this time, I stand with them. Miss South Africa today is more than a crown; it’s a calling. I am honoured to hold space for a platform that uplifts purpose, power, and the voices shaping our future.”

From hosting global stages like the MTV EMAs in London and the BET Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas, to lighting up local events such as the SAMA Awards, Royalty Soapie Awards, and the Steve Madden x Gert-Johan Coetzee showcase, she has proven that excellence is her standard.

Shozi is also having a major moment on-screen. She’s starring as Amandla in BET’s hit telenovela Black Gold. Add to that, she’s serving looks and leadership as part of L’Oréal’s La Maison collective. She is headlining the Joburg Film Festival, and earning the title of Glamour’s Most Stylish Entertainer.

Co-host with the most

And the glam does not stop there. Joining her on stage is none other than Pamela Mtanga. She is officially announced as co-host of Miss South Africa 2025.

The fast-rising TV and live entertainment star is no stranger to the spotlight. And she continues to solidify her place among South Africa’s most sought-after voices.

This year’s Miss SA pageant comes with major changes. The pageant is under the new leadership of former queens Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy Sue Khumalo. Both have promised a bold reimaging of the platform with a focus on impact, purpose, and power.

