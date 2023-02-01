Nonku Williams reveals she’s been celibate for a year

Real Housewives of Durban kicked off on Wednesday on Showmax and Nonku Williams is already dropping bombshells.

Season three introduced three new cast members: Maria Valaskatzis, Mbali Ngiba, and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu, who join returning cast members Williams, Annie Mthembu, Jojo Robinson and Sorisha Naidoo.

In the first episode, Nonku revealed that life has been good and that she is in a much better place. In a conversation with new housewife Slindile Ndlovu, Nonku said she is ready to mingle after being celibate for over a year.

She said she took a conscious decision not to entertain any man because she wanted to heal.

Social media users have applauded Nonku for always carrying the show on her back since she joined the reality show.

Nonku is carrying the show. Sorisha is still hotdog water. Maria is housewife material, not the Maskandi singer. I cannot believe that former crumper Annie is back. Someone release her husband's files so we have something worth talking about regarding her. I like Slee. #RHODurban — Maps (@Mappsy23) February 1, 2023

I bet Nonku’s back hurts from carrying the show every season #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/mZ9YNa3MwM — Qhama Dlula (@qhamadlula_) February 1, 2023

"I'm ready to mingle and single" 😭😭😭😂😂 Oh, Welcome back miss Nonku #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/NOkLdxymUJ — SIR BLUE (@NathiNtshingila) February 1, 2023

Clearly this is who Nonku is, introduces someone to the group and then turns on them. It's not cool #RHODurban — Maserame (@MaseJaco) February 1, 2023

One thing about Nonku, she will fire it up on the every 1st episode.. Consistency 🤣😩#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/zNGwgs9rVn — Yam 🇿🇦 (@blazey_berry) February 1, 2023

Nonku throwing people under the bus on the first episode. Kanti this girl unjani? #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/6Ueh4UgvIZ — Andile Gift Bonxe (@AndileBonxe) February 1, 2023

