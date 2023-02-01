E-edition
Subscribe
Entertainment

Nonku Williams reveals she’s been celibate for a year

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Nonku Williams / Instagram

Real Housewives of Durban kicked off on Wednesday on Showmax and Nonku Williams is already dropping bombshells.

Season three introduced three new cast members: Maria Valaskatzis, Mbali Ngiba, and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu, who join returning cast members Williams, Annie Mthembu, Jojo Robinson and Sorisha Naidoo.

In the first episode, Nonku revealed that life has been good and that she is in a much better place. In a conversation with new housewife Slindile Ndlovu, Nonku said she is ready to mingle after being celibate for over a year.


She said she took a conscious decision not to entertain any man because she wanted to heal.

Social media users have applauded Nonku for always carrying the show on her back since she joined the reality show.

Also Read: RHOD star Nonku Williams thrilled by mom’s latest achievement

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.