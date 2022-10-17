Noxolo Mthethwa reaches end of the road on ‘Idols SA’

After a tough singing competition on Idols SA, it was sadly the end of the journey for Noxolo Mthethwa, who did not make it to the top five.

Mthethwa, who comes from Durban, ended up on Idols SA after her younger brother entered the competition for her.

“It has been tricky for me as it is my first time performing for a large audience. I only sing in church, but it [the competition] has shown who I am,” said Mthethwa.

She said music is the first thing she thinks of everyday she wakes up.

“I am a very sensitive person; hence I do not take lightly to negative comments and criticism, but I have learnt to not take everything to heart and to focus on the good.”

In the previous week, Mthethwa sang Simi’s We Were Here, followed by Joyous Celebration’s My Help. Unfortunately, her choices did not garner enough votes to keep her in the competition.

Speaking to Sunday World, the 25-year-old said she is grateful for having made it this far in the competition. “I’m proud of myself. I’ve been through so much in life, I’m super surprised that I made it this far.”

Her biggest highlight was when she performed a Jazmine Sullivan song Mona Lisa, she shared, citing her last performance as her lowest moment on the show.

“I could’ve done better by being visible on stage and connecting with the audience more. All is not lost though, because one thing you can expect from me is being out there, I mean I like doing covers on YouTube Channels,” she said.

Mthethwa noted that going forward, she would love to focus on gospel and Afro-pop jazz.

Making it to the top five were Mpilo, Nozi, Thapelo, Ty Loner, and Zee. They performed two songs each at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena.

The contestants also paid a tribute to legendary hitmaker Babyface with songs he produced, before taking on some of Mzansi bangers.

