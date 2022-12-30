Ntokozo Mbambo announces two-city album launch

Award-winning gospel artist Ntokozo Mbambo has announced a two-city, two-day album launch due to take place in March next year.

Mbambo released a new single in November titled Imisebenzi Yakho, and a few new songs that were performed live at The United Tour, which was held in June this year.

Imisebenzi Yakho is an upbeat, spirit-lifting ode to God’s miraculous works. It serves as a primer for Mbambo’s much-anticipated album.

The praise song features Mbambo’s signature soaring vocals alongside a catchy, foot-tapping drum snare, blaring trumpets and inspired background vocals.

Before her new album launches in the new year, Mbambo will be finalising the production, and performing in and outside the country (Ghana and Zimbabwe). Experiential launch events will be hosted on 24 March at the Durban Christian Centre Jesus Dome and on 25 March at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg.

The album launches will be the perfect prelude to the Christian Passover celebrations of 2023, which start on Wednesday, 5 April and end on Friday night, 14 April. The launchesbwill also kick off a new album era for the beloved praise and worship singer.

“I am really excited to release this new body of work. I feel so honoured to still be able to do what I do. It has always been about using everything God has given, to give Him the glory, honour and adoration He so deserves,” said Mbambo.

This 2023 album will be Mbambo’s sixth album, following the Christmas-themed album, The First Noel, which produced nostalgic hits such as Oh Come Let Us Adore Him, Yinaye, Jesus Medley and Wamuhle, and earned the songstress a firm place in the hearts of the sold-out audiences and fans in 2019.

