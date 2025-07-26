Ntokozo Mbambo to headline Esther Arise Women’s Conference

Celebrating South Africa’s Women’s Month with power, purpose, and praise, the Esther Arise Women’s Conference 2025 will take place from July 31 to August 3, bringing together an impressive line-up of speakers, artists, and trailblazers to empower women across the country.

Among the headliners is renowned gospel artist Ntokozo Mbambo, whose musical and spiritual presence promises to elevate the four-day gathering with her powerful voice and message of hope.

Holistic empowerment

Held in line with the national celebration of women and their achievements, the conference will focus on equipping women emotionally, financially, and professionally. Themed around purpose-driven growth, healing, and leadership, the event features voices from business, healthcare, ministry, and personal development.

Joining Mbambo is Tanzanian-born gospel singer and women’s advocate Bella Kombo. Her inspirational music continues to impact lives across Africa. Together, the two powerhouse artists are expected to deliver moving performances that blend worship with empowerment.

Also featured is Mapalo Makhu, an award-winning personal finance educator. She is the author of You’re Not Broke, You’re Pre-Rich, and founder of the Woman & Finance platform. Makhu will offer practical guidance on financial independence and wealth-building tailored specifically for women.

Healthcare

On the healthcare front, Dr Machaba, a successful paediatrician and entrepreneur. She will share insights from her journey building a thriving medical practice. Also on founding The Business Side of Medicine, an initiative that mentors healthcare professionals in private practice.

Spiritual guidance and ministerial leadership will be front and centre at the event. It will be graced by the presence of Pastor Kathy Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Church.

She is known for her powerful testimony and leadership spanning decades in ministry, family life, and business. Kiuna’s story is one of faith, resilience, and purpose.

Faith-based outreach

She will be joined by Prophetess Nomusa Dhlomo, a passionate community leader and prophetic voice. Dhlomo is dedicated to uplifting women and families through faith-based outreach.

The conference will also include plenary sessions, workshops, and networking platforms. Also included will be a business showcase. There, women entrepreneurs can present their ventures and connect with mentors and peers.

