NYDA on backing non-youths DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small

The NYDA has has clarified their partnership with non-youths DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small for the Scorpion Kings Live concert.

Award-winning Ampiano artists Maphorisa and Kabza De Small made history this Friday when they successfully filled up Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane for their Scorpion Kings Live With Friends concert.

This well-curated, flawless, and meticulously orchestrated event took months to plan, with over 51,762 spectators.

DJ Maphorisa’s mother delivered the opening prayer.

Artists Young Stunna, Njelic, Mawhoo and many others performed their biggest hits.

The Scorpion Kings duo took fans down memory lane with their hit songs. They shared a warm tribute to late Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau.

The event outsourced the services of over 100 unemployed South African youth.

Youth Empowerment

The Scorpion Kings Live With Friends concert collaborated with several brands, including Betway and Betway Cares, who promised to continue with bursaries for the selected youth, going forward.

DJs Kabelo Motha and Themba Sekowe, employed the youth to assist on the day and prior to the event to gain industry experience.

They did so through a program dubbed The 100 Lives Initiative.

This is in addition to the on-the-ground staff complement of about 1 000 people.

This program was supported by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to mainstream youth development by providing financial and non-financial support.

The young participants received an exclusive Masterclass walkabout and an additional 10 aspiring young creatives were awarded direct mentorship from entertainment industry executives and leaders.

Maphorisa described the initiative as a movement and not a temporary solution to unemployment.

Backlash

Despite the positive impact the show had for youth employment of youth, the NYDA has since received backlash for backing the show.

They have been accused of sponsoring the event of people who no longer fall under the youth bracket and are well-to-do.

DJ Maphorisa is 37 years old.

The NYDA is meant to benefit individuals in the 18 – 35 age bracket.

Controversial poet, Ntsiki Mazwai criticised the partnership, calling it favouritism and unfair as she had in her youth applied for grants and was declined.

“Kabza and Maphorisa get millions of rands in artists’ advances from their labels,” she said.

“Why are they taking up the space of unemployed youth? The NYDA is for the youth who need employment. They already have careers. Rats are smelling,” she added.

“If Kabza can give away R10k as a giftnyana (referring to a deposit of R10 000 he sent to fellow DJ Oscar Mbo), he is not the target market for NYDA. He has already developed. This is unfair.”

Kabza De Small is 32 years old.

Clarity from NYDA

Quick to its defense, the NYDA described the partnership as a “non-financial collaboration” aimed at creating real opportunities for young people in the creative sector.

“No funds were paid towards the concert,” the NYDA stated.

“National Youth Service (NYS) participants are gaining hands-on experience in event management, stage support, ushering and front-of-house operations,” they added.

“The partnership is about skills development, exposure & employability, empowering youth to build careers in the arts, culture & entertainment industries.”

NYDA CEO, Ndumiso Kubheka, said they are setting a new standard for youth empowerment in the creative economy.

