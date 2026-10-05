Oskido passes the baton to Zoë Modiga, Bernice West after musing on culture and legacy

Music pioneer Oskido, singer-songwriter Zoë Modiga and Afrikaans artist Bernice West shared the stage at Untitled Basement in Braamfontein on September 30 for an intimate conversation about music, culture and the responsibility that comes with building a legacy.

The conversation, hosted as part of Firestone’s 90th anniversary celebrations in South Africa, centred on the theme Passing Down the Baton. Rather than simply looking back at their careers, the artists unpacked the people and experiences that shaped them and what they believe they owe to the generations coming after them.

For Oskido, longevity is built through consistency, adaptability and creating opportunities for others. Having spent more than three decades in the music industry, Oskido reflected on the importance of mentorship and remaining open to learning, including from younger artists.

“You have to keep putting in the work, adapt to change and create opportunities for others along the way,” he said.

Modiga spoke about the artists who paved the way for her and the responsibility she feels towards audiences whose stories inform her music. “Music is literally the same thing. You’re in service of people, because the stories are theirs. Staying connected to people is what allows work to remain meaningful across generations,” she said.

She also shared how she brings emerging performers onto her stages, creating opportunities for them to reach new audiences while allowing herself to reconnect with the energy of being a young artist.

Music a vehicle for cultural preservation

Speaking about her work in Afrikaans, Bernice West reflected on the importance of keeping language and cultural traditions alive while recognising music’s ability to connect people across different backgrounds.

The conversation reflected the broader idea behind Firestone’s 90th anniversary, that longevity is not simply about surviving for generations but about knowing what to carry forward and what to reinvent.

The evening ended with a symbolic handover of the baton from Oskido to Modiga and West, representing the passing of knowledge, experience and opportunity from one generation to another.

Also Read: Oskido awarded Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for empowering young musicians

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