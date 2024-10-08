Oskido’s BIG Day Out festival to serve pure nostalgia

Award-winning DJ and music producer Oskido recently announced his latest venture, lifestyle festival BIG DAY OUT, set to take place in November in Linksfield, east of Johannesburg.

With a career spanning about three decades, Oskido, real name Oscar Mdlongwa, has become a cornerstone of South African music, continuously pushing boundaries and creating timeless hits.

The festival is a celebration of three decades of South Africa’s rich music scene, a time when kwaito ruled the airwaves and laid the groundwork for the dance music explosion that followed.

Festival goers are expected to relive the golden era of kwaito as iconic artists grace the stage, reminding us of the joy, struggle, and vibrant culture that music has always inspired in our lives.

“BIG DAY OUT is not just about the music; it is about celebrating our rich culture, our colourful history, and the joy that comes with it, music and food,” stated Oskido.

Taking crowds down memory lane

“Together with my team, we are excited to bring together some of the greatest talents in the country for a day of pure nostalgia and vibrant energy.”

Phase one of the line-up is bursting with the presence of kwaito legends who shaped the youth and continue to inspire new generations with their unforgettable music.

Some of these artists are Zola, Mdu, Trompies, Boom Shaka, Professor, and Thebe.

The pioneers of South African dance music will also be on stage and people can expect to get down to the sounds of Christos, Ganyani, Vinny Da Vinci, Greg Maloka, and Glen Lewis, along with superstar DJ Zinhle.

These stars will take music lovers back to where it all began, which still resonates with the South African audience.

During the next few weeks leading up to the festival, more performers will be revealed to form part of the stellar line-up.

