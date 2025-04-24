Owen Ndlovu, Samro CEO Annabell Lebethe clash over multimillion-rand contract

As the scandal concerning more than R60-million in corruption allegations at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) rages on, behind the scenes there is also drama at play between an ex-football commentator and the Samro CEO in a fight that is getting very ugly. Owen Ndlovu, a prominent businessman in the music industry, has accused Samro CEO Annabell Lebethe of allegedly being corrupt. The claims are revealed in Ndlovu\u2019s scathing affidavit that he filed in the Johannesburg magistrate's court. The drama between Ndlovu and Lebethe started when the former\u2019s company, Away From Here Trading and Projects, which trades as One Rights Management (ORM), had its contract not renewed by Samro. List of accusations levelled against Lethebe ORM had a contract with Samro as a music monitoring company for music airplay at various radio stations, TV channels, and online music streaming platforms so that it could collect music data of the music rights collection society\u2019s 25 000 members in order for them to be paid royalties. Ndlovu said that Lebethe did not understand the music industry and protested that his company\u2019s contract was terminated intentionally by the CEO because he refused to give her R10-million for ORM to stay at Samro as a service provider. \u201cThe CEO is unscrupulous. She is cancelling the contract not because of the budget. She always wants 50% for a signing-on fee despite the contract having been negotiated and already agreed upon with the chief operating officer on her budget. Why so much interest in my affairs, including overriding the COO? "When the CEO does not get things here, she starts delaying signing or reducing the amount of duration without any reason. She is not the only one authorised at Samro. She always interferes after the negotiations are done. \u201cThis project was approved by the procurement because the budget was already available; hence, Samro was able to counter the amounts during the talks, of which she, the CEO, was not even a part. "She always comes at the eleventh hour for her own dark dealings,\u201d said Ndlovu in his court documents. He noted that his company and the Samro distribution team, under the leadership of Mofikoe, had negotiated the ORM contract three months prior. Lethebe accused of operating like a parasite Ndlovu stated that after negotiations were concluded, a three-year contract was reached between his company and Samro; however, he asserts that Lebethe used the back door to inform him of her desired benefits. \u201cShe then turns around alone, and that contract is only for seven months because she was demanding R10-million for that contract. "It must be noted that I am a member and shareholder at Samro. The CEO is tasked with running our affairs at Samro and not the other way around. "She is the one that needs to resign. She is inexperienced and is in the wrong place, which is too complex and technical for her. She operates like a parasite. " ORM abandoned the other project at SABC because they called us to come and work here for free while other tenants were paying. "Clearly that shows their desperation at that time; now they want to hijack our business,\u201d said Ndlovu in his affidavit. He also accused Lebethe of cancelling all four contracts signed by his company in one year, claiming that she did so with no valid reasons, as he alleged that she wanted a 50% signing-on fee. All contracts were signed in 2023. \u201cAll contracts were signed under duress. She always comes three months late when negotiations are done and makes dirty demands and says we have a choice to walk away.\u201d Legal matters are before the courts Lebethe said in her response that the ORM had a commercial arrangement with Samro and outlined specific deliverables, timelines, and terms of engagement. \u201cThroughout the duration of the agreement, both parties complied with their respective obligations. All deliverables were received, accepted, and duly paid for, thereby concluding the engagement without prejudice to either party," said Lethebe. "ORM and, by extension, Mr Ndlovu have not been prejudiced in any way. As stipulated in the agreement, Samro lawfully exercised its contractual right to terminate the agreement on one month\u2019s notice, effective 31 March 2025. As such, the relationship between Samro and ORM has ceased to exist." She continued: \u201cFollowing the termination of the agreement, Mr Ndlovu sought to compel Samro to continue the relationship, despite the contract being discharged in full. "Samro confirms that legal matters instituted by Mr Owen Ndlovu and\/or ORM are currently before the courts. "The urgent interdict brought before the high court was formally withdrawn after being struck from the roll due to lack of urgency and non-compliance with practice directives, with punitive costs awarded. "A separate urgent interdict filed in the magistrate's court was also removed from the roll on grounds of lack of urgency and jurisdiction, with costs granted.\u201d Pattern of intimidation Lethebe explained further: \u201cAlarmingly, Mr Ndlovu\u2019s erratic behaviour has escalated into a pattern of intimidation and threatening behaviour directed at Samro staff. "Mr Ndlovu\u2019s conduct includes multiple incidents of intimidation and threatening behaviour, including the overt display of a firearm to various employees, seemingly intended to coerce Samro into submission. "This unprovoked and hostile conduct left Samro with no choice but to seek a protection order against Mr Ndlovu to safeguard its employees and maintain a secure working environment. "An interim order was granted, and the matter is set down for early May 2025. Samro remains resolute in its commitment to prioritising the safety and well-being of its staff." She said that Ndlovu had also refused to vacate the previously occupied office space under a lease linked to the now-terminated SLA.