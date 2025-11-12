Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) continues to operate as usual, despite growing scrutiny over the legitimacy of its administrator\u2019s appointment. In October, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture flagged concerns that CGA Administrator Trevor Frederick\u2019s appointment may have been irregular. Committee chairperson Joe McGluwa asked Athletics South Africa (ASA) President James Moloi to explain how Frederick was selected for the role. Moloi told Parliament that CGA had independently decided to dissolve its board and sought ASA\u2019s assistance in appointing an administrator. Affordability was key in appointment \u201cWe were requested to assist in appointing a new administrator. The ASA board, including myself, the deputy, and the CEO, met and proposed three potential candidates. One candidate requested a fee of R20, 000. And the board decided to proceed with the most affordable option,\u201d Moloi explained. He added that ASA\u2019s role was limited to facilitating the process. CGA was responsible for paying the administrator\u2019s R20, 000 fee until the next elective congress in March 2026. ASA, he said, would not interfere with CGA\u2019s operations. And Frederick would only be required to provide progress reports to the national body. However, Parliament remained unconvinced. Democratic Alliance MP Leah Potgieter argued that ASA had overstepped its mandate. \u201cCGA had requested guidance on appointing an administrator, but Athletics South Africa unilaterally made the appointment without proper consultation,\u201d Potgieter said, stressing the need for transparency and accountability in athletics governance. The controversy dates back to September, when Sunday World reported that CGA had been placed under administration. Acting CEO Terrence Magogodela informed members that Trevor Fredericks had been appointed to oversee CGA\u2019s operations until fresh elections could be held. Members not consulted According to Magogodela, Fredericks\u2019 mandate included ensuring smooth operations, protecting CGA\u2019s reputation, and preparing for the election of a new board. Despite this, CGA members expressed frustration over the appointment, claiming they were not consulted. One member, spoke anonymously. \u201cWe were shocked to receive the letter from ASA informing us that CGA is now under administration. ASA does not have the power to appoint an administrator. They can only recommend one. We don\u2019t understand where they got the authority to make this appointment,\u201d CGA member told Sunday World at the time. Repeated requests for comment from ASA and Fredericks went unanswered. The unfolding situation continues to raise questions about governance, authority, and accountability within South Africa\u2019s athletics structures. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content