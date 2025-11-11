The second annual installment of Mr Somatekisi\u2019s Live in Concert turned up the heat this year, with Big Zulu, real name Siyabonga Nene, bringing an unforgettable night of music and culture to Carnival City\u2019s Big Top Arena on Saturday. The versatile artist, whose creative depth transcends genres, took fans on a sonic journey through a fusion of sounds and styles, creating an immersive atmosphere. Big Zulu captivated the audience with his commanding rap verses and soul-stirring maskandi melodies, delivering a performance that was truly exceptional. His signature "Inkabi rap" style transported the audience into a storytelling experience that is deeply rooted in culture, featuring a blend of modern hip-hop and traditional Zulu rhythms. Minibus taxis parked inside the arena, and visuals of Bara, Noord and Bree taxi ranks flashed on giant LED screens, bringing the Mr Somatekisi theme to life and immersing fans into the vibrant world that inspires Big Zulu\u2019s music. Mr Somatekisi's taxi inside the arena. Photo: December Makgonye The occasion was not just a concert but a full tribute to taxi rank life, the daily hustle, and the community spirit fueling it. Mr Somatekisi\u2019s fans rocked everything from traditional attire to streetwear, completing the theme of modern meets heritage. Headlining the evening was the formidable father-and-daughter duo from Inkabi Nation, Big Zulu and his rising star daughter, Inkabikazi. The pair brought an emotional and powerful dynamic to the stage, their chemistry and generational blend of music leaving the crowd in awe. Big Zulu and his daughter, Inkabikazi. Photo: December Makgonye The Big Top Arena was buzzing all night with energetic performances from a strong line-up of artists who kept the audience on their feet, singing along to every beat. The event became more than a showcase ... it was a celebration of South African heritage, unity, and the soundtracks that move the people. Photo: December Makgonye. \u201cThe partnership represents growth and milestones for Thikho Events, as we\u2019ve become a trusted event organiser for both artists and record labels. "Co-organising an event can be challenging because of different values and preferences, but we\u2019ve learned to be accommodative,\u201d said Richard Ramudzuli, the managing director of Thikho Events. Brands like Toyota and BENNY amplified the authentic taxi rank experience, serving excellent food, culture, and the spirit of the main transport system that keeps the hood moving. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content