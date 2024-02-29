Plot of ‘Queendom’ revolves around Linda Mtoba and Sindi Dlathu

Queendom, a new daily drama series on BET, will star actress and influencer Linda Mtoba in the lead role.

The drama series explores themes of cultural heritage, tradition, fate, ancestry, power struggles, identity, and survival.

Mtoba will play Nthandokayise, a maverick community leader in Tsakane who learns she is the legitimate heir to the Khahlamba Kingdom’s throne.

Reflecting on her role, Mtoba said: “I am thrilled to be part of Queendom, a story that goes beyond the ordinary and delves into the complexities of love, destiny, and the power within.

The rise of a queen

“Ntando is not just a character; she’s a symbol of the strength all African women possess. In her story, we witness the collision of two worlds, the power of destiny, and the rise of a queen. I can’t wait for viewers to embark on this journey with us.”

Her mother, Tholakele Mthombeni, played by Sindi Dlathu, has been keeping this secret from her for 30 years.

Dlathu says taking on the role of Tholakele has been a profound experience.

She explained: “Tholakele beautifully captures the essence of familial bonds, empowerment, and the strength of a mother’s love.

“Mzansi is in for a treat, and I am excited to be part of this extraordinary project. It’s an important story to tell.”



The cast includes Hamilton Dlamini as King Banzi Khahlamba, Mduduzi Mabaso as Prince Andile Khahlamba, Pallance Dladla as Prince Mcebo Khahlamba, and Dawn Thandeka King as Queen MaNdlovu.

Other cast members are Silindile Nodangala, Themba Ndaba, Mike Mvelase, Lehasa Moloi, Nhlanhla Kunene, and Patrick Mofokeng.

Sjava created the title track



Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe is another notable member of the Queendom cast, playing Prince Mkhuseli Khahlamba, the first-born son of King Banzi.

Sjava created the title track for Queendom expertly. A song titled Wena Wamanzi promises to resonate with the emotional depth of this powerful story.

Sjava said being part of the drama series has been a beautiful experience.

“I’m honoured to be part of something that pays homage to African culture, and I’m honoured to have been able to contribute a piece of my music to the narrative,” he said.

