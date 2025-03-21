The entertainment game is about to change, as eight of Mzansi\u2019s influential and disruptive podcasts and content creators are about to break the mould by bringing in the real, raw and energetic conversations straight to the TV screens. From April, the digital pioneers who have taken over streaming platforms and broken the internet are now joining forces with Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu for an extraordinary collaboration. Revolutionising TV \u201cThis is a revolution, a bold step into the future where linear television meets the gutsy, unfiltered world of digital storytelling,\u201d said Shirley Adonisi, Director for M-Net\u2019s Local Entertainment Channels. \u201cThese creators have redefined entertainment. And now we are welcoming them to shake up the traditional TV space. We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformation.\u201d\u00a0 The podcasts will delve into a variety of topics. These include celebrity gossip, awkward dating confessions, amapiano culture, deep dives, raw prison stories and more. The weekly line-up: \tPiano Pulse - Hosted by Munaka, Thakgi, and Sfiso. It explores various aspects of amapiano music. These include artist interviews, industry trends and cultural discussions. From Monday, April 7 at 5.30pm. \tPNC (People Need Comedy) with Mpho Popps - Hosted by Mpho Popps, Tsitsi Chiumya, and Farieda Metsileng. PNC offers hilarious takes on life, culture and personal stories. This with comedy at the heart of every discussion. From Tuesday,\u00a0 April 8 at 5.30pm. \tPodcast and Chill with MacG - Hosted by Macgyver \u201cMacG\u201d Mukwevho, Sol Phenduka, and the \u201cGhost Lady\u201d. The show offers candid conversations on entertainment, pop culture and current events. It often features celebrity interviews. From Wednesday,\u00a0 April 9 t 5.30pm. Skeem GP \tAgainst the Wall Podcast with Skeem GP \u2013 It is all about unfiltered prison stories, resilience and survival. A journey towards rehabilitation, reintegration back into society, leadership and active citizenship. From Thursday, April 10 at 5.30pm. \u00a0 \tOpen Chats \u2013 It delves into topics like relationships, personal growth and societal issues. Hosted by Mthokozisi Methula and Sino, it features engaging discussions with guest speakers. The show offers diverse perspectives on contemporary topics. From Friday,\u00a0 April 11 at 5.30pm. Exploring social media trends \tSpreading Humours - Hosted by Seemah, Yanda and Zille. The show offers candid discussions on social media trends, youth culture and current events. It delivers engaging and humorous content for listeners. From Saturday, April 12 at 8.30pm. \tAwkward Dates with Lasizwe - Offers a fresh and entertaining look at the awkward moments during celebrity dates. Created and hosted by socialite Lasizwe, the show blends humour with candid conversations. From Saturday, April 12 at 9pm. \tJoseph Dary: Exchanging Phones - is best known for his \u201cSwitching Phones for 60 Seconds\u201d segment. This is where couples exchange and check each other\u2019s phones, exploring relationships, loyalty and transparency in the digital age. From Saturday, April at 9.30pm. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0