Poetry project marries the principles of dance, music and visual art

Poetry has long reflected the rich connection between humanity and spirituality. In a world rife with so much confusion and conflict, spiritual poetry can both deeply nourish the soul and create compassionate bridges between humankind.

Poems reflect the voices of the soul. Yamoria Sunset held a well-attended poetry afternoon at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein last weekend. Yamoria Sunset is described as a kaleidescope of artistry where poetry is put on a pedastal. The project marries the disciplines of dance, music and visual art.

Street style brand wear

Dancers and poets sported the popular Converse all-star footwear — sunset dresses — while using words to tell tales. Their poetry was as sharp as a sword, addressing topics that society sweeps under the rug.

Their poetry touched on identity crises, apartheid, gender-based violence, abortion, the names of black people, the hair of ou