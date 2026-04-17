Powerball’s hottest numbers revealed as R100m jackpot tempts punters

Want to stand a big chance of winning tonight’s Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots totalling R100-million?

Research by Casino.org examined historical draw data dating from 2009 to 2026 and ranked the most frequently drawn combinations, sharing fresh analysis that has identified the numbers that have appeared most often over the years.

The five hottest main numbers were listed as 15, 24, 20, 13 and 31.

Number 15 leads the pack

According to the analysis, number 15 led the pack with 210 appearances, followed by 24 with 200, 20 with 199, 13 with 197, and 31 with 196 appearances. For the separate Powerball number, 18 was the most common, appearing 104 times.

The study also highlighted so-called cold numbers, with 47 recorded as the least frequent on 76 appearances, followed by 50 on 83, 46 on 85, 48 on 86, and 49 on 96.

While the figures may seem dramatic, there is an important mathematical reason behind some of the gaps.

Frequency does not predict future results

Numbers 46 to 50 were introduced later when the game expanded from a smaller pool of balls, meaning they had fewer years in circulation than older numbers. That naturally lowers their historic totals. Experts also stress that frequency does not predict future results.

Every draw is independent, meaning tonight’s machine does not “remember” that 15 has appeared often, nor does it favour overdue numbers. Each valid combination still has the same chance when the balls start bouncing.

Some players nonetheless enjoy using statistics, while others prefer birthdays, anniversaries or random picks.

With a life-changing jackpot on the line, hope will again meet hard odds tonight. Whether punters trust patterns or pure chance, one truth remains: the lottery loves suspense more than certainty.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content