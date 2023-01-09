Prepare for class, drama in ‘Real Housewives of Durban’ season 3

Get ready for the return of The Real Housewives of Durban on February 1, Showmax has announced.

Suspense has been building up for several months now, with viewers questioning the streaming service about who will be returning to the show and who will make their debut.

Showmax assured that the new cast will bring “all the class, glamour, sass and drama we’ve come to love and expect from the franchise”.

The new faces are set to join returning cast members Annie Mthembu, Jojo Robinson, Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo.

Maria Isabella Valaskatzis is a television presenter, producer and writer. She is the director of media and communications agency MV Consulting and is the co-owner of video production company VKATZPK Media.

Slindile is a human resource consultant by qualification with experience in events management and interior designing. She is also the founder of events management company Mawesi Consulting, while Mbali is a musician and actress. She is also the co-founder of African Centric Designs.

Season one’s 2021 launch set the record for the most first-day views on Showmax ever, and trended on Twitter almost every Friday, becoming one of the 10 most-watched titles on the streaming service that year.

It went on to be released in the US on Bravo, the original home of the hit The Real Housewives franchise, as well as on NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock and in 27 countries on Hayu.

Season two launched in 2022 and again topped the charts on Showmax and Twitter.

Showmax explained in a statement: “Considering the magnitude and popularity of The Real Housewives of Durban, the new additions hope that their presence in the show will not only provide them with new opportunities, but also assist in their self-growth and inspire many women who watch the show.”

