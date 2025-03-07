Producer fails to pay for service rendered on ‘Ushuni Womhlaba’

After12 Communications says it is disappointed by the continued non-payment of services rendered to Thabo Mphelo Films for the production of Ushuni Womhlaba, a South African music talent search competition.

Ushuni Womhlaba, which aired on SABC 1 from July to October 2024, celebrated and unearthed talent in traditional music genres such as maskandi, umbhaqanga, isicathamiya, Afro-pop, and various folk music styles.

The show was powered by Telkom as the headline sponsor, with SABC 1, Ukhozi FM, and Gallo Music as key partners.

The executive producer, Thabo Mphelo, is accused of consistently failing to honour financial commitments, leaving service providers, contestants, and stakeholders high and dry since October 2024.

Company is owed R86 250

As the company contracted to handle media relations, marketing, social media, and website development for Ushuni Womhlaba, After12 Communications is still owed R86 250.

This is a small amount compared to the unpaid winnings still owed to the top three contestants, who were promised financial prizes for their achievements on the show.

According to After12 Communications, Mphelo has repeatedly made empty promises and shifted blame to Telkom and SABC, accusing them of being the reasons for his failure to pay outstanding amounts.

He has alleged that SABC has not paid him money owed for the show and that Telkom overextended him financially, leading to budget overruns.

Lindo Mnisi, the CEO of After12 Communications, has expressed his frustration with Mphelo.

Lies, stories, and excuses

“I am disappointed in you and your conduct, and at this point, I need you to know that enough is enough,” Mnisi said.

“Mr Mphelo, all I have heard from you regarding our outstanding payment of R86 250 are stories and excuses masquerading as context for how you got into this position.”

“Our patience has been tested to the limit. You have been very tactical in stringing me along and using me to buy yourself some time while defusing tensions. I fell for it.”

Mnisi continued: “You’ve constantly lied to me during the process, saying you are in talks with Telkom about securing funds or a letter of intent for season two [of the show], so you can get approval for a loan or investment.

“We’ve been waiting for this loan or investment since Black Moses Ngwenya exposed you to the media, demanding his R14 000 outstanding payment. That was in January 2025. I was there, helping you every step of the way.”

Trying to settle outstanding balance

Mnisi said he was convinced that Telkom would not give Mphelo any money or the meeting that he is currently requesting.

Sunday World reached out to Mphelo, who said the production costs and expenses of Ushuni Womhlaba season one exceeded the allocated budget unexpectedly.

“We have been working extremely hard to raise additional funds to settle the outstanding balance,” said Mphelo.

“It has not been easy, but we are hopeful that we will ultimately settle all the outstanding payments.”

