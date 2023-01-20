‘Real Housewives of Abuja’ explores power and influence

Showmax is taking fans of the beloved The Real Housewives franchise to the city of wealth and power, Abuja.

The Real Housewives of Abuja (RHOAbuja) is the eighth version of the hit format in Africa and will premiere on Showmax on February 17 with new episodes dropping every Friday.

The RHOAbuja is the second Nigerian installment of the award-winning franchise and the 21st international version of The Real Housewives format.

The new series will follow the luxurious lives of six influential and successful women in Abuja including Arafa, Comfort Booth, OJ Posharella, Princess Jecoco, Samantha Homossany and Tutupie, as they navigate their opulent lives, relationships, family and businesses within the powerful city and beyond.

The series promises to entertain, showcasing the hottest and most intriguing social scenes across the city, and providing exclusive access to the ultra-rich.

Arafa is an art entrepreneur, creative director, and founder of Selara Lifestyle. She is married and is a mother to amazing twins.

Comfort Booth is a lawyer, social commentator, travel blogger, and talkshow host. She is a partner at Asia Ahmed.

Ojoma Sule, also known as OJ Posharella, is an entrepreneur and CEO of Posharella group of companies. She is also the founder of Posharella Life Foundation, a non-government organisation with the mission to create a better life, society and world.

Princess Jecoco is a lawyer, brand ambassador, influencer, content creator and hotelier. She is currently the managing director of the Sefcon group of hotels. She is married and is a mother to two beautiful, energetic kids.

Samantha Homossany is a wellness entrepreneur and creative director of Zohi Taglit. She is passionate about art, fashion and style. She is married to an Abuja-based Israeli millionaire and is a mother of four children.

Tutupie is a trained and certified chef and event curator. She is the creative director of Urban Day Party.

Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and west Africa channels at MultiChoice, said: “We are excited to announce The Real Housewives to the power city of Abuja. Telling our local story is at the core of what we do, and we are glad to continue this partnership with NBCUniversal Formats to bring the franchise to a second city in Nigeria.

“The show will explore the power and influence of Abuja through the eyes of these fabulous women who are both unique and very entertaining. We are delighted and are certain the viewers will enjoy watching.”

See Trailor Below:

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author