‘Real Housewives of Gqeberha’ to keep viewers glued to screens

Mzansi is preparing for yet another treat of glitz, glam and posh lifestyles as the Real Housewives opens its fifth edition in Gqeberha.

The Real Housewives of Gqeberha (RHOGQ) will premier on 1Magic at 8.30pm on February 3. RHOGQ consists of five cast members who will bring to the fore another side of the Friendly City that is unknown to many people.

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net, said the local Real Housewives has been a hit with their audiences, bringing drama, wit and glamour to the screens since 2017.

“Each installment has been a hot topic of discussion for viewers, constantly trending online and keeping audiences engaged,” said Adonisi.

“We’re excited to expand into the city of Gqeberha, bringing fresh faces into a world our viewers love. We’re keen to see how audiences resonate with this newest installment.”

The Real Housewives franchise is distributed internationally by NBC Universal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Meet the castmates of the RHOGQ:

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author