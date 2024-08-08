Three Soweto shebeens will be under the spotlight in the reality show Shebeen Queens. The show, which is about the indomitable women behind popular shebeens, will feature Alina\u2019s Place, Big Mama\u2019s Tavern, and Rams Tavern. The Showmax Original follows the shebeen queens as they try to balance parenting with keeping their businesses afloat in a cut-throat, all-hours industry that is filled with liquor and laughter and has historically been male-dominated. The reality show stars entrepreneurs Alina Sishange, Emily Thabang Leeuw, a.k.a. Big Mama, and Xoliswa Shwayimba. Alina Sishange Alina\u2019s world is an unconventional mix of faith and temptation. She is a shebeen owner, traditional healer, and pastor. This means her life is a constant balancing act. She is faced with challenges and criticism from multiple sides. She is fearless in her pursuit of claiming what is rightfully hers, despite the fact that many people may not understand her unconventional lifestyle. Emily Thabang Leeuw Big Mama does not shy away from confrontation; she will take on anyone that stands between her and the success of her shebeen. This entrepreneur has a tumultuous relationship with her older children, who resent the shebeen and the environment it created for them to grow up in. Big Mama and her daughters are in court, defending themselves against a client who opened a case of physical violence against them. They stand to lose their trading licence if they are found guilty.\u00a0 Xoliswa Shwayimba Xoliswa is the life of the party; she loves dancing and having fun, so if you spot her, she'll likely be on her feet grooving to amapiano. Xoliswa started off as a domestic worker but now runs Rams Tavern and provides for her four siblings. Although Xoliswa and her fianc\u00e9, Joshua Mtshali, do not have children together, they have five children between them. She wants Mtshali to set a date for their white wedding, give her a big gold ring, and divorce his first two wives so they do not interfere in her inheriting the shebeen. The producer of the reality show, Mpho Lengane, said it unpacks the myths people grew up being told and were made to believe about women who run shebeens. "The audience is going to be entertained. Barkers Media and Showmax have created something magical. "Never has there been on screen such raw, relatable stories that will speak to the women's spirit of wanting to nurture their family, having to forego their soft feminine nature in order to take on masculine energy in order to run businesses and households, and once in a while drop their guard so that they can allow the men in their lives to love them the way a woman should,\u201d said Lengane. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content