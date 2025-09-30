Relebogile Mabotja to host explosive ‘Married at First Sight SA’ reunion

Television star Relebogile Mabotja is stepping into the hot seat as host of the Married at First Sight South Africa Season 2 reunion special, set to air this Sunday, October 5 at 5pm on Mzansi Magic and Showmax.

The two-hour special will revisit the whirlwind season that left Mzansi glued to their screens. It will unpack love stories, heartbreaks, and shocking revelations.

Social experiment

Viewers can expect an unfiltered look at what really went down with the four couples. They braved the social experiment and kept viewers thrilled.

They are Palesa Mphaki and Tshepo Miya; Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu. Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni; and Portia Baloyi and Bongani Luvalo.

Mabotja, a celebrated presenter, actress, singer and conversation curator, says she jumped at the chance.

“I love the format and concept of social experiments. This group kept the country entertained for weeks. And I couldn’t resist being part of that conversation,” she told Sunday World.

Ahead of the reunion, she immersed herself in the drama but with her own twist.

“I watched the episodes without social media commentary. Then I went online to see what fans were asking. I made sure to bring those burning questions into the room,” she said.

To bring own expertise to the reunion

Known for her ability to navigate tough conversations, Mabotja promises to dig deeper into the human behaviour behind the drama.

“I’m fascinated by what makes people act the way they do. Even when that behaviour is labelled as bad. My role is to stay curious and create a safe space for honest conversations. No matter how hard they are.”

From fiery confrontations to long-awaited resolutions, the reunion will also feature expert insights into how and why couples were matched.

“The reunion has lessons for everyone. Even beyond intimate relationships,” Mabotja added.

“Best believe I ask the questions fans have been waiting for.”

While she admits she would never take part in the experiment herself.

Huge respect for bravery of participants

“I’m too much of an overthinker and way too private,” adding that she has huge respect for the courage of the participants.

For Mabotja, the reunion is more than entertainment. It’s about reflection, closure and perhaps even self-discovery.

“I hope viewers walk away with resolution and a fresh perspective on the participants. And maybe even some introspection about their own relationships. And of course, they must leave excited for the next season.”

