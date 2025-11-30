RETRACTION

On October 19, 2025, Sunday World published an article under the headline “DJ Maphorisa waxes court lyrics against SARS over tax bill.” The article published regarding Mr Themba Sunnyboy Sekowa, fondly known as DJ Maphorisa, contained confidential information and inaccuracies (the matter was already settled at the time of the publication of the article). We unreservedly retract the story in its entirety. We apologise to Mr Sekowa for any distress or unwarranted public scrutiny caused by the reporting.

