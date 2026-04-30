Rising star Internet Athi set to perform at Joy of Jazz 2026

Organisers of Africa’s premier jazz festival announced last night, during the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz programme launch, that Cape Town‑based singer‑songwriter Internet Athi will perform at the 27th annual Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, set to take place in September.

This, according to the artist, comes at a pivotal moment as he is currently riding the momentum of his critically acclaimed debut album, Polymorphism, released just last week.

The 11-track project, which showcases a range of styles and moods, has cemented Athi as a distinctive new voice in the South African music landscape.

Cape Town underground to main stage

The independent musician Internet Athi has steadily built a following in the city’s jazz and neo-soul circles. His sound combines South African jazz, R&B, and experimental black improvisation, resulting in a style that feels both fresh and rooted in tradition.

Known for his reflective and emotionally rich songwriting, Athi often touches on topics such as identity, love, grief, and masculinity with striking vulnerability.

His breakout track “Wena” first gained nationwide traction, and subsequent singles like “Nguwe”—a tender love song—continued to showcase his warm, soulful voice, earning comparisons to the sophisticated sound that has become his signature.

Athi’s passion for live shows has previously led him to perform alongside the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra, Langa Mavuso, Jimmy Nevis, and The Brother Moves On. His upcoming set at Joy of Jazz will be the biggest festival slot of his career so far.

“Being part of the 27th round of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz for me is an affirmation,” Athi says. As an independent artist, Athi believes this opportunity validates the work that he has been doing for the past eight years.

He has also mentioned that the sounds he has been sampling and playing around with from Jazz legends is close to his sound and takes pride in how far he has come.

Blending heritage and fresh sounds

Internet Athi joins a two-day programme headlined by five-time Grammy winner Angélique Kidjo and celebrated American saxophonist Kamasi Washington.

Athi is set to perform on the same stage as legendary Thandiswa Mazwai, who he describes as someone he listens to daily and looks up to.

The Mbira Stage is described as soul, storytelling and new voices where jazz will blend with neo-soul, poetry and contemporary expression.

“Joy of Jazz has always been about more than just the music,” said festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi.

“It’s about building bridges between different generations, cultures and places. This year, we’ve carefully shaped a programme that honours our past while fearlessly moving into the future.”

Sharing the stage with Thandiswa Mazwai and Manana (Athi’s top artist every year) is what Athi cannot wait for.

What to expect

Athi assures that his performance will be a really good blend of nostalgic and new sounds, as he wants to show that South Africa is where it’s at and his music as well is really where it’s at.

“I will continue writing, and I really want to take my music far and wide into bigger stages and also in the townships that I come from, to the rural areas as well,” Athi mentioned.

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