Risky love, fractured families ignite Saturday nights in January

DStv channel Mzansi Wethu is coming back with new reality shows to ignite viewers’ Saturday nights this coming January. The channel’s three new shows, I’m with Your Ex, Ngithande Nami and Umthwalo, will be making a return for Season 2.

After taking a five-year break from the entertainment industry, Comedian Eugene Khoza returns to host I’m With Your Ex, which is a show where people come clean that their new lover is, in fact, their friend’s former flame.

Ngithande Nami will be hosted by presenter and spiritual advisor Siyabonga Mkhize. Ngithande Nami is a new reality show that focuses on individuals who seek answers from their absent biological parent(s). They have gone on to enjoy great success in their lives, but the one thing missing is the love of their absent parent.

I’m With Your Ex will premiere on 14 January at 8pm. Umthwalo (which means burden) and was previously named Ho Lekane (that’s enough), will be returning for Season 2 on the same day at 8:30 pm. The show focuses on individuals struggling with black tax, a situation where a young person has the burden of financially providing for their family. Ngithande Nami, will premiere on 21 January at 9pm.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said: “In 2022, we grew the slate of original reality shows on Mzansi Wethu, and we’re continuing with that path in 2023. Saturday nights are especially exciting this coming January, and we look forward to giving our viewers some great entertainment that’s exclusive to the channel.”

