Robot Boii goes behind scenes in ‘Yithi Sonke’ docu-series

Amapiano vocalist and youth culture leader, Robot Boii, has collaborated with one of the biggest producers Nhlonipho to bring to life the highly anticipated EP documentary Yithi Sonke.

The Salary Salary hitmaker worked on the three-part docu-series to reveal everything that goes on behind the scenes in the music industry. The project is meant to inspire young people to believe in themselves.

“People should expect the story behind the making of Yithi Sonke, a platform that exposes young people’s talents. From all the artists meeting at the writers’ camp to recording and collaborating,” Nhlonipho shared.

“The documentary captures how the idea came about and shows how everyone worked together to create something special.”

Thandanani, the second episode of the docu-series, is set to be released in February and episode three, titled Ses’fikile, will be released in March.

“I am very excited about the project mainly because we have a group of young people who have raw talent and who are versatile. I strongly believe in teamwork and Yithi Sonke is a product of that.

“I’m looking forward to us having more performances in different places and displaying the new sounds of Yithi Sonke. I am very confident about this body of work, and I trust that people will give us an ear and share the music.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author