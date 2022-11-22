Royalty Soapie Awards back for sixth edition

The sixth edition of the Royalty Soapie Awards will take place on March 4 2023.
Winnie Ntshaba, the founder and CEO of the awards, said the organisation has received impressive reaction from the lovers of local TV dramas, soapies and telenovelas.
“Our theme this year is Evening Among Stars, which offers a powerful ignition to the overall narrative and content thread for our amazing showcase,” said Ntshaba.
Entries for submissions from creative, technical, and acting personnel opened on Monday and will close on December 15. There are six category groups divided into most watched show and trailblazer award.
These categories are not open for entry because the winner will be determined by audited reports conducted and published by an independent research council.
Lead Roles
- Outstanding Lead Actor
- Outstanding Lead Actress
- Outstanding Male Villain
- Outstanding Female Villain
- Outstanding Daily TV Drama
Supporting Roles
- Outstanding Supporting Actor
- Outstanding Supporting Actress
- Outstanding Onscreen Couple
- Outstanding Newcomer
- Outstanding Young Performer
Technical Categories
- Outstanding Art Direction
- Outstanding Directing Team
- Outstanding Editing Team
- Outstanding Lighting Direction
- Outstanding Casting
- Outstanding Cinematography
- Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing
Creative Categories
- Outstanding Make-up and Hairstyling
- Outstanding Writing Team
- Outstanding Wardrobe
Special Categories
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Background Actor
- Social Cohesion
- Most Watched Soapie
- Trailblazer Award
Viewers’ Choice/Public Vote
- Most Popular Daily TV Show
- Viewers’ Choice: Best Actress
- Viewers’ Choice: Best Actor
