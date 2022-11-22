Royalty Soapie Awards back for sixth edition

The sixth edition of the Royalty Soapie Awards will take place on March 4 2023.

Winnie Ntshaba, the founder and CEO of the awards, said the organisation has received impressive reaction from the lovers of local TV dramas, soapies and telenovelas.

“Our theme this year is Evening Among Stars, which offers a powerful ignition to the overall narrative and content thread for our amazing showcase,” said Ntshaba.

Entries for submissions from creative, technical, and acting personnel opened on Monday and will close on December 15. There are six category groups divided into most watched show and trailblazer award.

These categories are not open for entry because the winner will be determined by audited reports conducted and published by an independent research council.

Lead Roles

Outstanding Lead Actor

Outstanding Lead Actress

Outstanding Male Villain

Outstanding Female Villain

Outstanding Daily TV Drama

Supporting Roles

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Outstanding Onscreen Couple

Outstanding Newcomer

Outstanding Young Performer

Technical Categories

Outstanding Art Direction

Outstanding Directing Team

Outstanding Editing Team

Outstanding Lighting Direction

Outstanding Casting

Outstanding Cinematography

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing

Creative Categories

Outstanding Make-up and Hairstyling

Outstanding Writing Team

Outstanding Wardrobe

Special Categories

Lifetime Achievement Award

Background Actor

Social Cohesion

Most Watched Soapie

Trailblazer Award

Viewers’ Choice/Public Vote

Most Popular Daily TV Show

Viewers’ Choice: Best Actress

Viewers’ Choice: Best Actor

