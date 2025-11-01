SA church organisation wants Moja Love show ‘Fake Pastors’ taken off air

The South African Church Defenders (SACD) has submitted an official complaint to Moja Love and MultiChoice’s Corporate Affairs and Content Compliance Department, demanding the removal of the show Fake Pastors presented by GBV activist Sihle Sibisi.

Brought shame to the church

Sibisi, who is the granddaughter of the late Dutch Reformed Church leader, is the presenter of Fake Pastors. The series aims to expose hypocritical men of the cloth who preach the word while living like sinners.

The show has previously exposed pastors who have broken the 10 Commandments. Those who committed adultery and infidelity and, in some cases, have been accused of rape.

The South African Church Defenders stands by the motto: “Defending the Church. Protecting the Constitution. Representing the Body of Christ without compromise. Standing boldly for the independence and freedom of the Church in South Africa.”

They stated that, despite the show shedding some light on “false pastors,” it has also shamed the church and brought shame to Christianity.

SADC said the show went beyond investigative journalism. It “crossed into the realm of public persecution of the faith. It violated both the dignity of individuals and the broader religious community”.

They called for the immediate suspension and review of the show. And they labelled Sibisi’s style of presenting aggressive and intimidating.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Rector Ngobeni, said the letter is not written form a place of anger. They are not calling upon a boycott or protest. Should they not get a response, the matter will be escalated to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

“The said programme, while purporting to ‘expose fake pastors’, has systematically portrayed Christianity and the pastoral office in a manner that is defamatory, prejudicial, and ethnically reprehensible,” SACD said in the letter to MultiChoice bigwigs.

Not backing down

Sibisi is the founder of anti-GBV organisation Kwanele and the presenter of the show. She was part of the BBC documentary that exposed the alleged hypocrisy at the late Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua’s church, Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

She accused the now deceased pastor of “faking miracles” and abuse at the hands of the pastor and his disciples.

Sibisi labelled the church as cult, and narrated was sexually assaulted multiple times. She said this happened from when she was 17 years old.

Sibisi detailed how she spent more than 10 years in a religious cult, from the age of 17 to 32 years. She endured emotional, financial, psychological, and mental slavery under the wing of TB Joshua.

Speaking to Sunday World and defending her cause, Sibisi said Fake Pastors is not about shaming any pastors. And she, in fact, deserves applause.

“It is so sad that people are reactionary. They do not take the time to actually watch and see what the show is about,” she said.

Mission is to help clean the church

“Fake Pastors does not go against the church. It is a show about bringing forth restoration and rehabilitation to people harmed by the church. That’s why I always say to pastors on the run, ‘fix your life before someone comes forward to complain about you. And if you are innocent, vindicate yourself’. We don’t go out looking for rotten churches. It’s the people who write to Moja Love about what goes on at the churches. And investigators do their research before we approach anyone,” she adds.

Defending her aggressive style of presenting, Sihle is unapologetic.

“You cannot say my approach is aggressive if you are innocent and have nothing to hide. If you have done no wrong, why would you be afraid?” she said.

“Ours is about restoration. It’s a confrontation show, there’s no time to play. If you know you are a clean pastor with no skeletons, you should be rewarding the show and thanking me.”