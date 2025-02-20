SABC confirms Muvhango’s contract renewal is still up in the air

Popular SABC 2 weekday Tshivenda soapie Muvhango’s future seems to be bleak as their one season contract is set to come to an end in July this year.

According to reports, Muvhango, which was previously on the verge of being canned in 2024, might not get a renewed contract.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently announced that the show was being canned once again. This came after the show returned in July 2024 on SABC 2.

New actors failed to save show

“Despite efforts to save the show by giving it a second chance last year and introducing new actors, with Leleti Khumalo roped in to bring star power, I’m reliably informed that the show will not be renewed beyond the current season,” he said.

Sunday World contacted the SABC for comment regarding the ongoing rumours. Mmoni Ngubane said: “The SABC can confirm that only one season of Muvhango is currently contracted. And the current contract is set to end on 31 July 2025. The SABC cannot comment on the future of the programme at this stage.”

Brand new revamped Muvhango

Previously at the launch of Season 25, executive producer Duma Ndlovu said he saw the need for a brand new revamped Muvhango.

He said he had made sure that the show does not lose its DNA. And that he saw the need to bring in new characters and bring back old ones to revive the show.

“Muvhango Lives On, represents not just a new beginning, but a celebration of the show’s legacy. We are dedicated to staying true to our roots while embracing change. And we are excited to present our audience with a new Muvhango. One that reflects the rich diversity and compelling narratives of modern South Africa,” said Ndlovu.

