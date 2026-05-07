SABC distances itself from ‘Pimville’ chaos, says Bakwena breached contract

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) moved on Thursday night to distance itself from the growing storm engulfing hit SABC 2 drama series Pimville, confirming that it is fully up-to-date with payments to production company Bakwena Productions and placing the blame for the unfolding crisis squarely on the producer.

The public broadcaster issued a strongly worded statement after days of mounting allegations, public complaints and a brewing reputational battle involving Bakwena Productions boss Rashaka Muofhe. Muofhe runs Bakwena with co-owner Kagiso Modupe.

“The corporation is therefore up to date with payments, underscoring its commitment to the smooth running of productions,” the SABC said.

“It must be noted that in this case the production company concerned is in breach of the contract with the SABC.”

The statement marks a dramatic escalation in the controversy surrounding Pimville, which exploded into public view after allegations surfaced involving unpaid service providers, internal production disputes and claims of financial strain behind the scenes.

Muofhe had earlier pushed back against accusations levelled against him, describing them as part of a “smear campaign” designed to destroy his reputation and business interests.

However, the SABC’s latest intervention introduces an entirely new dimension to the saga, with the broadcaster effectively confirming that serious contractual problems now exist between itself and Bakwena Productions.

The broadcaster said it had already activated contingency measures to protect the channel and viewers from possible disruption.

According to the SABC, it is currently engaging the production company “to remedy the situation”, while simultaneously implementing backup plans to ensure continuity of content on SABC 2.

Exploring alternative entertainment solution

The broadcaster further revealed that it is now “exploring alternative production solutions, should this become necessary”.

In a sign that tensions have reached a critical point, the SABC confirmed that it had also engaged the cast of Pimville directly on Thursday.

The broadcaster disclosed that concerns about Bakwena Productions emerged shortly after the commissioning and contracting phase of the show, prompting the implementation of internal “risk mitigation measures”.

“While these interventions were intended to safeguard the production and protect the SABC, recent developments indicate that further action is required,” the broadcaster said.

The SABC stopped short of disclosing the exact nature of the alleged contractual breach, citing ongoing legal and contractual processes.

But the statement suggests that the dispute may now move beyond entertainment gossip into a potentially damaging legal and commercial battle involving one of the country’s public television productions.

The controversy also shines a spotlight on growing pressures within South Africa’s television production industry, where delayed productions, supplier disputes and financial instability increasingly threaten the sustainability of local content creation.

Despite the turmoil, the SABC insisted it remains committed to governance, accountability and the fair treatment of industry professionals.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all productions adhere to the highest standards of governance, accountability, and fair treatment of all industry professionals,” the broadcaster said.

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