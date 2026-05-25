SABC pulls Pimville off air amid contractual dispute

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced the immediate discontinuation of its drama series Pimville on SABC 2, citing unresolved contractual obligations and breaches involving production company Bakwena Productions.

In a statement issued on Monday, the broadcaster confirmed that the programme would stop airing from tonight following what it described as a “thorough review process and careful consideration”.

The SABC said the decision was regrettable, especially given the commitment shown by the cast and crew, as well as the support the show had received from viewers and industry stakeholders.

“As part of the Corporation’s contingency plans, the 21:00 timeslot previously occupied by Pimville will now be playing repeat episodes of the brand-new Season 2 of the telenovela Amalanga Awafani,” the broadcaster said.

The public broadcaster also moved to defend the commissioning process behind the show, saying Pimville had gone through its standard editorial, operational, commercial and governance approval procedures before production began.

However, the SABC admitted that concerns later emerged during the production process, prompting the corporation to introduce “enhanced oversight and risk mitigation measures”.

The broadcaster further revealed that some approved oversight mechanisms were not implemented consistently or to the required standard, leading to an internal consequence management process.

The SABC said disciplinary and legal processes are now underway in line with labour laws and contractual obligations. A formal notice of breach was reportedly issued to Bakwena Productions in April 2026.

The corporation added that it has engaged cast and crew representatives following concerns raised around the production and said it remains committed to protecting affected stakeholders while exploring operational options regarding the future of the show.

The broadcaster apologised to viewers for the disruption to its programming schedule and reiterated its commitment to delivering quality local content.

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