Saftas 19 entries surge as Tshedza Pictures leads the nominations pack

The 19th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have raised the bar yet again, with a significant jump in both entries and compliant submissions, signalling robust growth in South Africa’s film and television industry.

This year saw 471 entries received, surpassing the initial target of 350 by an impressive 121 submissions. Of those, 434 entries were deemed compliant, marking a notable increase from the 347 compliant entries recorded during the previous edition.

Production house Tshedza Pictures continues its dominance. It secured 24 nominations for the second consecutive year. Leading its charge is iThonga, which earned 10 nominations, while youth drama Youngins follows with six nods.

Hot on its heels is Quizzical Pictures with 22 nominations. Their gripping crime drama Reyka and psychological thriller White Lies collectively garnered eight nominations. While Savage Beauty S2 secured four.

Stiff competition as more get the nod

Penguin Films amassed 17 nominations for its popular telenovelas and series. Skemergrond earned three nominations, Diepe Waters received two, and Arendsvlei secured one. All three are competing in the public-voted Most Popular TV Soap or Telenovela category.

Known Associates Entertainment walked away with 16 nominations across TV comedy and feature film categories. This includes recognition for Snake and Death of a Whistleblower.

Meanwhile, MMSV Productions’ long-running telenovela Generations: The Legacy secured seven nominations. Peu Communications’ Skeem Saam earned five, and Stained Glass TV’ Uzalo received four.

Newcomer The Milton Empire made a strong impression, with Inimba S1 scoring five nominations in its debut season.

Streaming giants have also stamped their authority on this year’s awards. Netflix leads among digital platforms with 55 nominations, while Showmax follows closely with 59.

The star power on this year’s nominees list promises a memorable evening. Industry heavyweights such as Sello Maake ka-Ncube, Bonko Khoza, Zenande Mfenyana, Nelisiwe Sibiya, Celeste Loots, Sandra Prinsloo, Vusi Kunene and Brümilda van Rensburg are set to grace the occasion.

Votes will decide who is best

For months, social media timelines have been ablaze with debates over favourite soapies, telenovelas and presenters. Now, those conversations move from hashtags to ballots.

Viewers can cast their votes for Best TV Presenter and Most Popular Telenovela or Soap via the Saftas’ social media platforms and the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) website from February 19 2026. Voting closes on March 11 2026.

NFVF acting chief executive officer Onke Dumeko says the enthusiasm online reflects just how deeply embedded local productions are in South Africans’ daily lives.

“Historically, film and television in South Africa have always been at the forefront of keeping the nation informed, educated and entertained,” Dumeko says.

“It is fitting that the producers, directors, actors and all involved in this important job receive the recognition they deserve. And that they are celebrated for the great work they do in keeping important conversations ongoing.”

He adds that the lively, sometimes intense, social media debates about local soapies and telenovelas demonstrate their cultural relevance.

Honouring the work of creatives in TV and film

“One can even go as far as saying they are part of the nation’s coping mechanism. With all that is going on in the country and across the world. The Saftas are a fitting way to give a nod to the incredible work of all these creatives in the film and television industry.”

The Saftas Craft Awards will be streamed live on the Saftas YouTube page and social media platforms on March 13 2026. The main awards ceremony will be simulcast live on Mzansi Magic (Channel 161) and SABC 2 on 14 March 2026. This will be preceded by a red carpet special on both channels.

