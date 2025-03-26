SAMAs organiser RiSA fails to file its CIPC annual returns

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), the organisation responsible for hosting the South African Music Awards (SAMAs), has failed to file its annual returns with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC).

In 2023, RiSA was reportedly battling to host the SAMAs due to financial problems.

The 29th edition of the SAMAs was held on November 29 2023 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria. At that time, RiSA had not yet filed its annual returns for the year. Their returns were only submitted last month.

SAMAs went ahead despite this

The 30th edition of the SAMAs took place on November 2, 2024, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng. Once again, RiSA had not filed its annual returns with CIPC.

Despite this non-compliance, RiSA managed to get sponsorships from the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture. It also got sponsored by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation in 2024.

It is reported that RiSA was supposed to file its annual returns in June last year. However, they have not done so. This is despite the organisation already planning for the 31st SAMAs instalment.

RiSA also represents the collective interests of music producers, both major and independent record labels in South Africa. They include multinational labels such as Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music.

Union, stakeholders, express shock

Gabi Le Roux, from the Trade Union for Musicians of South Africa (TUMSA) and a non-executive board member at Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), expressed shock at RiSA’s noncompliance.

“It is really shocking to learn that a company such as RiSA is not compliant. One would expect that both the [DSAC] and the Gauteng [DSAC] would have picked up on this noncompliance. It’s really a cause for concern for artists,” said Le Roux.

Renowned music producer Chicco Twala described this noncompliance as just the tip of the iceberg.

“This is shocking, but we need to look beyond this noncompliance. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Noncompliance is a serious issue in government. And we all know that if you don’t comply, you cannot do business with the government. But in this case, RiSA managed to do business with both the national and provincial governments.

Department sponsored events despite noncompliance

“This does not reflect well on the DSAC and the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture. It suggests that government officials are colluding with RiSA to break the rules. The question is, who are these officials?” said Twala.

Media enquiries and follow-up reminders were sent to DSAC spokesperson Zimasa Velaphi. However, she failed to respond.

Tumi Taunyane from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture said they could only respond on Thursday, March 27.

Enquiries were also sent to RiSA director Nhlanhla Sibisi and spokesperson for the SAMAs, Lesley Mofokeng. Both did not respond.

