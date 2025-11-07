The 31st Annual South African Music Awards (SAMA31) is set to take place on December 14 2025, ushering in a bold new era for South Africa\u2019s premier music celebration. In the lead-up to the event, the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) unveiled the Top 20 nominees, recognising the year\u2019s most outstanding musical talent. Faced with a challenging sponsorship climate and limited funding, RiSA has opted for a hybrid format. It is moving away from the traditional large-scale gala to a more streamlined, digitally driven event. Evolution amid changing landscape This evolution allows fans across South Africa and beyond to engage with the awards in new ways. All while maintaining the prestige and integrity of the SAMAs. \u201cBy embracing a hybrid format, SAMA31 allows fans to participate through multi-platform engagement and interactive digital experiences,\u201d said Unati Gwija, SAMA spokesperson. \u201cWhile some may see this as a departure from tradition, we view it as an evolution. An opportunity to reimagine how South African music is experienced. And to bring the SAMAs closer to more fans than ever before.\u201d The hybrid approach will feature live-streamed performances, interactive fan zones, and behind-the-scenes content. It will ensure that both emerging and established artists have a platform to shine. Despite the new format, judging, auditing, and category structures remain under strict independent oversight to safeguard the awards\u2019 credibility. Artistic credibility still central to event Gwija emphasised that the move ensures long-term sustainability. It opens doors to new sponsorship models, international collaborations, and creative revenue streams. \u201cPrestige is not defined by chandeliers or banquet halls. It lies in what the SAMAs have always represented: artistic credibility, cultural relevance, and national pride. This hybrid edition showcases our resilience and the innovative spirit of South Africa\u2019s music industry,\u201d Gwija added. Powerhouse partners supporting SAMA31 include the Motsepe Foundation, Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, SAMPRA, SAMRO, CAPASSO, YouTube, and media partner SABC. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content