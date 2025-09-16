‘Samro board downplayed role of international recording labels amid fraud allegations’

Samro CEO, Annabelle Lebethe, is accused of misleading the public about the findings of the Fundudzi forensic investigation.

During her recent media tour, Lebethe repeatedly claimed that international publishers removed from the Samro board were not implicated in the Fundudzi report, saying they were “only mentioned in passing”.

At a press briefing on September 10 at Garden Court Hotel in Milpark, Johannesburg, she further insisted that only one company was found to have made an irregular claim of R3.4-million.

“The Fundudzi forensic report made claims about certain board members, indicating that they may or may not be guilty, and Samro intended to cover that up,” Lebethe told journalists at the time.

“The report identified potential fraudulent royalty claims by certain composer/author members and publishers, working in collusion with a former Samro staff member. A recommendation was made, and a case was opened.”

However, insiders allege that Lebethe deliberately downplayed the extent of the problem.

A source, who chose to remain anonymous, told Sunday World that the Fundudzi investigators actively pursued 60 companies accused of claiming royalties for undocumented works.

“The company she refers to was only the starting point. Yes, it unlawfully claimed R3.4-million with the help of a former senior employee,” the source said.

“But what she won’t admit is that international publishers were also pursued by the auditors for claiming millions in undocumented royalties. They refused to cooperate and are still represented on the Samro board.”

Royalties wrongfully claimed

Sunday World has seen documents backing these claims. Evidence shows that several companies, not just one, were implicated.

At least three local companies admitted to Fundudzi that they had wrongfully claimed royalties, including one linked to a University of Zululand lecturer.

The documents also disclose that auditors attempted to interact with Samro board members, who represented international publishers, but encountered hostility.

At one point, Fundudzi had to issue an apology and promise to involve Samro directly before making another attempt to meet them.

Despite repeated requests, the international publishers refused to provide proof of ownership for works they claimed, reportedly citing the need to “protect international stars” and avoid drawing attention.

Attempts to set up meetings were either ignored or rejected outright.

Ultimately, auditors concluded: “We did not conduct an investigation relating to works claimed by this publisher and recommend that Samro consider having the said works investigated.”

International publishers prioritised

EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa, a long-time critic of Samro, condemned the conduct of the publishers and the board’s alleged protection of them.

“If you are alleged to have committed a criminal offence, the onus is on you to prove otherwise. If you have nothing to hide, why not defend your integrity?

“Their refusal has a devastating impact on local artists, composers, and independent publishers who cannot access royalties rightfully due to them,” Mthethwa said.

Mthethwa accused Samro of prioritising the interests of international publishers over those of South African musicians.

“It is clear these global companies are treated as more important than local members, perhaps because their catalogues generate revenue that secures the salaries and perks of executives and board members. Meanwhile, emerging artists and independent publishers are sidelined.”

Ramaphosa urged to act

He urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to expedite the Copyright and Performers Protection Amendment Bills and called for law enforcement agencies to take swift action against those implicated.

“The forensic report, funded by members’ royalties, is being hidden while board members sit alongside perpetrators. The law must take its course.

“Nicholas Maweni and CEO Annabelle Lebethe must go. They have failed in their duty and shown only divisiveness as Samro’s leaders,” said Mthethwa.

Questions were sent to Samro, but no response had been received by the time of publication.

