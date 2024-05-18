The Southern Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has called on the role players in the music industry to note the importance of music licensing. This system of licensing music users will support music creators. It will also ensure that they are rightfully compensated for the usage of their musical works. Section 6 of the South African Copyright Act 98 of 1978, Samro addresses the issue of licensing music users for public broadcast. According to the Copyright Act, no person may broadcast, cause the transmission of, or play a sound recording to a public audience without permission in the form of a license. Licence protects creators, composers/owners This provision ensures that copyright owners receive compensation when their music is used for public broadcast. Amendments to the legislation now encompass digital and online platforms. It demonstrates an updated approach to copyright regulation to address evolving technologies. With DJs and event promoters being influential figures in the music industry, they can shape musical preferences and trends. This makes it vital for them to operate within the bounds of the law. By obtaining a Samro Music license, DJs and event promoters can ensure that the music creators whose music they play are compensated for their rightful royalties. This supports the music creators financially. It also fosters a sustainable music industry, where creativity and innovation can thrive. Samro’s music license is essential for any business or individual who plays music publicly. They include DJs, event promoters, radio stations, pubs, clubs, and retail establishments. The licensing fees collected by Samro are vital as they are distributed as royalties to the correct rights-holders. This in turn supports their livelihood and encourages the continued production of music. Commitment to ethical practice Karabo Senna, Samro’s general manager of sales and licensing emphasised the issue. He said by obtaining the Samro Music license, DJs and event promoters demonstrate a commitment to ethical practices and legal compliance. This safeguards the rights of music creators and stakeholders. “Samro’s music license empowers DJs to legally play copyrighted music while ensuring music creators receive their royalties. The DJ license fee is an annual fee of R1,275.55, which will automatically renew after one year. Event promoter license fee is based on the size of the event,” said Senna. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content