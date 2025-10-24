Samro slaps COO Mpho Mofikoe with fresh charges

More charges are looming against the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) Chief Operations Officer (COO), Mpho Mofikoe.

Sunday World has learned that Samro, through its legal representatives, has informed Mofikoe in writing that it intends to add more disciplinary charges against her.

The new charges relate to her alleged communication with Samro members, including individuals who are said to be key witnesses in her ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

According to the letter, Mofikoe has been instructed not to engage with Samro members or with the organisation. They view such communication as a breach of internal policy and interference with the disciplinary process.

Lifted the lid on corruption

Mofikoe was suspended on August 4 after lifting the lid on alleged corruption and governance irregularities within Samro. At that time, Sunday World reported how she raised concerns about questionable financial practices. These include the organisation’s sponsorship of Dr Vilakazi’s private book launch.

However, Samro’s CEO, Annabelle Lebethe, vehemently denied claims that Mofikoe’s suspension was linked to her whistleblowing activities. In a previous statement, Lebethe said the decision to suspend the COO was “in line with internal procedures”. She said it was not related to any allegations of corruption exposure.

On numerous occasions, Lebethe has also failed to elaborate on the specific reasons for Mofikoe’s suspension.

An insider within Samro, who spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity, alleged that the suspension and subsequent disciplinary charges appear to be retaliatory.

“Everybody knows that she did not only expose corruption but she also raised serious grievances against the CEO and the board.

“When Samro unlawfully sponsored Dr Vilakazi’s book launch, she was the one who raised the alarm. Instead of investigating her concerns, they turned a blind eye and suspended her. It’s clear they want her gone, and they’d stop at nothing to make sure she resigns.”

The source further claimed that Mofikoe was offered a settlement to leave the organisation. But she refused, insisting on clearing her name through proper legal and internal channels.

Standing firm against graft

“She’s standing firm because she believes the process against her is unfair and selective,” the insider added.

Veteran musician and Samro member William Mthethwa confirmed his awareness of the fresh charges. He criticised the organisation’s handling of the situation.

“I am aware that they are threatening to add more charges against her for speaking to us. Unfortunately, they are using our money to frustrate and intimidate her. We won’t stop talking to Mpho because she’s our only voice there. They obviously want to silence her and they are using our monies. We will not allow this, as Samro members we will support her no matter [what].”

Questions were sent to Mofikoe, but she had not responded by the time of publishing.

In response, Samro said: “At this stage we prefer not to comment in order to maintain the integrity of the process currently underway. We would, however, like to emphasise that we are an organisation that upholds the highest standards of corporate governance. One that treats all employees with respect, and is committed to ensuring that all matters are handled in a fair and transparent manner.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content